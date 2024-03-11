UK Invokes Anti-Care-Worker Dependants Law

By Diplomatic Correspondent- The Government of Britain invoked a law on Monday that bans care workers hired from outside the UK from bringing their dependents.

The law was passed last year and takes effect today, Monday, 11 March 2023.

In a notice posted on the UK Home Office website, the Minister for Legal Migration and the Border in December 2023 advised:

“Stopping overseas care workers from bringing family dependants and requiring social care firms in England to undertake Care Quality Commission registered activities to sponsor visas, which will come into force on 11 March”.

The UK said 120,000 dependents came via this route in 2022.

Zimbabweans are part of this number of workers who have flocked to the UK, taking advantage of the shortage of healthcare workers Britain is experiencing.

