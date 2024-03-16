Wicknell Chivayo Mum As Beitbridge Hospital Without A Single Paracetamol Tablet After Horror Bus Accident

Updated Report: Beitbridge Hospital Crisis Amidst Chivayo’s Lavish Giveaways to Celebrities

By Farai D Hove | Beitbridge – In a stark revelation that has shocked the local community, Beitbridge Hospital was found to be without essential medical supplies, including basic medications like paracetamol, early Saturday morning. This dire situation was brought to light as relatives of patients visited the institution, only to discover the hospital’s inability to provide even the most rudimentary care.

This alarming development comes in sharp contrast to the recent news of convicted money launderer, Wicknell Chivayo, flamboyantly gifting cars to prominent Zimbabwean celebrities. Among the beneficiaries of Chivayo’s generosity are sungura maestro Alick Macheso and dancehall artist Seh Calaz, who received vehicles as part of what Chivayo describes as his effort to empower the community.

The juxtaposition of Chivayo’s high-profile giveaways with the critical shortages at Beitbridge Hospital has sparked outrage and debate over the priorities and distribution of wealth within the community. While Chivayo claims to be aiding community empowerment through his gifts to celebrities, the hospital’s lack of basic medical supplies paints a grim picture of neglect and misallocation of resources.

A witness shared their firsthand experience with ZimEye, expressing distress over the conditions at the hospital: “Dear Editor. I’ve been to the hospital; there is no medication, not even painkillers. It’s a pitiful case. There are also many police uniformed and uniformed cops inside.”

The presence of a significant police force within the hospital further complicates the situation, raising questions about the priorities of local authorities amidst the healthcare crisis.

The community of Beitbridge now finds itself grappling with the reality of a healthcare system in desperate need of support, juxtaposed against the backdrop of conspicuous spending by individuals like Chivayo. As this story unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the disparities that exist within the fabric of society and the urgent need for real, impactful community empowerment that goes beyond the superficial gifting of luxury items.

