Four Caught With 5 Tonnes Of Copper Cables

Spread the love

ZRP Bulawayo have arrested Tracy Ncube, Tapfumaneyi Muzarabani, Alan Mudyiwa and Hebron Chiyangwa after they were found in possession of 5 tonnes of copper cables in Mahatshula suburb in Bulawayo.

ZBC News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...