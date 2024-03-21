Vapostori for ED: Ishmael’s Not One Of Us

Vapostori Group Seeks Peace and Justice Amid Charges Against Madzibaba Ishmael

Zimbabwe, the Vapostori community, a prominent religious group, is urging the public not to generalize their faith based on the actions of Ishmael Chokurongerwa, widely known as Madzibaba Ishmael. The latter faces grave charges, including the denial of children’s basic rights and conducting burials without official orders. This plea came from Mr. Obey Mapuranga, spokesperson for Vapostori and MaZion for ED, during a media conference held yesterday.

Madzibaba Ishmael’s case has drawn national attention, especially after his recent court appearance before Norton magistrate Ms. Christine Nyandoro, where he, alongside seven co-accused, was denied bail. They are facing charges under the Burial and Cremation Act and the Children’s Act, with their next court appearance scheduled for April 4.

Mr. Mapuranga emphasized the need for unity and peace among Zimbabweans, asserting that any actions taken against Madzibaba Ishmael, if found guilty, would involve religious counseling and guidance from the leaders of the National Judicial Council of Vapostori. This initiative aims to ensure that the Vapostori families at Lilly Farm continue their religious practices, residence, and farming activities in accordance with Zimbabwe’s constitution and the freedom of religion.

Highlighting the community’s faith in the legal process, Mr. Mapuranga expressed confidence in the country’s law enforcement and judicial systems to handle the matter with professionalism. He also reiterated the Johanne Masowe Chishanu religion’s opposition to early marriages and child abuse, reflecting the core values the Vapostori community upholds.

However, the Vapostori spokesperson raised concerns over what he described as “disturbing information and evidence” of some non-governmental organizations allegedly engaging in a religious war against the Vapostori. According to Mr. Mapuranga, these entities are indirectly advocating for the eradication of the Vapostori religion in Zimbabwe, a claim that adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing legal and societal discourse.

The charges against Madzibaba Ishmael and his followers stem from allegations that they buried Hazel Chikunhire and Winlet Kabaya without proper burial orders and neglected and exposed children to unnecessary suffering within their church compound in Nyabira. A police raid on the farm led to the rescue of 251 children, many without birth certificates, and the discovery of 16 graves near Madzibaba Ishmael’s shrine, intensifying the scrutiny on the religious leader and his sect.

As this case progresses, it serves as a focal point for discussions on religious freedom, child rights, and the responsibilities of religious leaders in Zimbabwe. The Vapostori community’s call for non-generalization and justice speaks to the broader challenges of balancing religious practices with national laws and human rights.

