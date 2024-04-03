Murder Suspect Deported from Mozambique Due to Fake Identity Documents

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the deportation of murder and attempted murder suspect, Peter Dube, from Mozambique.

The suspect was reportedly expelled from the neighboring country due to the possession of falsified national identity and passport documents.

According to official sources within the ZRP, Dube’s deportation comes as a significant breakthrough in an ongoing investigation into a series of heinous crimes.

“The ZRP confirms that murder and attempted murder suspect, Peter Dube has been deported from Mozambique because of fake national identity and passport documents. A team of ZRP detectives will receive him at 1405 hours at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport,” the police said.

The suspect’s fraudulent documents were exposed during his apprehension by Mozambican authorities, prompting swift action for his removal from the country.

A team of ZRP detectives is slated to receive Dube upon his arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at 1405 hours today.

