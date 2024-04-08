Ibbo Mandaza’s Staff Member Abducted, Raped

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Academic Ibbo Mandaza has claimed that his staff member of 19 years was abducted and sexually abused while walking to work.

Posting on X, Mandaza said the employee was sprayed with a substance that rendered her unconscious before they sexually abused her.

“It has become to our notice, albeit in the worst circumstances imaginable when one of my members of staff and indeed mwana wangu of 19 years of age was abducted along Mazowe Street while walking to work at 8am last Thursday, rendered unconscious by some substance sprayed on her, and then sexually abused before left on the roadside to fend for herself. This is shocking and shameful enough, but to discover as we have that this criminal practice is rampant, and yet ZRP are silent about it is alarming,” said Mandaza.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...