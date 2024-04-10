DeMbare Appoint New Chairman

Dynamos have appointed a new vice-chairman to replace the fired Vincent Chawonza.

Chawonza was dismissed from his post in February on several “disciplinary charges”.

The club has appointed Clemence Chimbari as the new vice-chairman of the club.

Chimbari is a Chief Public Prosecutor at the National Prosecuting Authority.

Dembare also confirmed the appointment of Justice Mubayi as a committee member responsible for development teams.

Here is the statement issued by Dynamos confirming the appointments.

