Mnangagwa Says ZiG To Stay

Spread the love

“Last week my admistration launched a new gold backed currency, the Zimbabwe Gold. This development will boost our confidence and pride in our own national currency and furthermore protect it from attack. Measures to encourage savings and excessive bank fees have been put in place. NYIKA YEDU IRI KUENDERERA MBERI,” says the President.

ZBC News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...