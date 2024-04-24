Sunshine City Boys Eye PSL Return

FORMER Premier Soccer League side Harare City are the early pacesetters in the Northern Region Division One after a perfect start to their 2024 campaign.

Harare City, who are under the tutelage of former Dynamos coach Hebert Maruva have set an early marker after going unbeaten in their first three matches of the season.

The Sunshine City boys edged one of their main rivals Golden Eagles one-nil at Motor Action Sports Club on Friday to move up to nine points.

Harare City are joined at the top by perennial campaigners Herentals Developmental Side who also have nine points after three matches.

Herentals beat Karoi United at Chikangwe stadium on Saturday to keep pace with Harare City.

Lloyd Mutasa-coached MWOS’ early struggles continued after going down one-nil to Ngezi Platinum Stars Developmental Side.

