Fatal Bus Accident Near Mutangadura on Harare-Mutare Road

A picture at the accident scene. Credit Social Media

By Farai D Hove | Mutangadura, Zimbabwe – June 6, 2024 | A tragic accident occurred this afternoon on the road from Mutare to Harare near Mutangadura. Preliminary reports indicate that the accident, which happened around 12:40 PM, involved buses from Tenda and Phil and Pats.

An SOS message circulating on social media reads: “😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭Those with relatives who were in *Tenda* or *Phil and Pats* from Mutare to Harare please check with them if they are safe. There is a fatal accident just after Mutangadura coming to Harare. Pafa vanhu vakawanda (there are a lot of people dead) some are still under the Bus. Please forward to as many groups as you can especially for Manicaland people. Thank you. Sharing is caring. This message was written on 06/06/24 time 13:37.”

Eyewitnesses and emergency responders at the scene describe a chaotic and heartbreaking situation, with many passengers trapped under the wreckage. Rescue operations are currently underway, with authorities and volunteers working tirelessly to free survivors and recover the deceased.

The exact number of casualties has not yet been confirmed, but initial reports suggest significant loss of life. Local hospitals have been alerted to prepare for a potential influx of patients, and additional medical personnel have been dispatched to assist.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, with early indications pointing to a possible mechanical failure or driver error. The Zimbabwean police and road safety authorities are expected to release a detailed statement later today.

Relatives of those traveling on the affected buses are urged to contact emergency services for information and updates. Community members are encouraged to share the SOS message widely to ensure that affected families are informed promptly.

This is a developing story, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.

