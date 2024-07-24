Millers Commences Traditional Grain Processing

By Business Reporter- The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has initiated the processing of traditional grains to enhance health and well-being among Zimbabweans.

These small grains include sorghum, millet, rapoko, and groundnuts, among others.

Previously, local millers focused on processing maize and wheat while also packaging rice, beans, and salt.

The new products that GMAZ has begun producing will be showcased at the inaugural United Nations Gastronomy Forum, set to be held in Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls Resort town, from July 26-28, 2024.

The event is spearheaded by the First Lady, Auxilia Mnangagwa.

In a statement on Wednesday, GMAZ National Chair Tafadzwa Musarara thanked the First Lady for her creative efforts that have culminated in this event.

He also applauded the government for providing the milling industry with an opportunity to showcase their new products, enhancing the family basket.

“This event heralds the rise of a new food revolution that decolonizes consumer food preferences, promotes a balanced diet, and accelerates the fight against non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and high blood pressure,” said Musarara.

“We are excited about this new development, which is well-positioned to attract a new niche of the tourist market. This commercialization endeavor is a first in Africa and should be replicated across the Global South,” he added.

GMAZ is also in the process of importing maize from the region and abroad to avert looming hunger.

The association aims to import 1.4 million metric tonnes of maize.

Musarara recently led a 20-member delegation to São Paulo, Brazil, to negotiate grain importation.

