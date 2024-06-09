Harare-Mutare Highway Accident : Gonyeti Driver Surrenders Self To Police

Freightliner truck driver, Pardon Tichaona Sungai has surrendered himself to the Zimbabwe Republic Police to assist with investigations following the fatal accident which took place on the 6th of June, in which fiv people were killed.

According to police national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, Sungai (31) handed himself to the police late Friday for the law to take its course.

“The ZRP confirms that the driver of the haulage truck which was involved in an accident on the 06th June 2024 at the 32km peg along the Harare –Mutare road has been arrested.

“The driver, Pardon Tichaona Sungai aged 31, surrendered himself to the police on the 7th June 2024 and the police can confirm that the due course of the law are now taking course. We also want to inform the public that the death toll from this sad fatal accident has risen to 5 and the victims have been identified by their next of kin.”

One of the 14 injured victims succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals bringing the death toll to 5.

Two of the five victims were identified by their next of kin as Jerina Nhapi a female aged 38 and Beatrice Chihabvu also 38 years old.

ZBC News

