Chivayo Given 3 Hours to Vacate US

Dear Editor.

Ren-form confirms they printed very few ballot papers, something that Zimbabweans in Washington have vowed to take the matter up with the US govt and get Chivayo either arrested or deported or both. The Chivayo leaks reveal that he did money laundering with US currency money.

All this is happening just as Zimbabweans in SA are organising a mass demo at Renform offices till Renform produces all evidence since Renform confirm they paid back to Chivayo 27million USD of the ballot papers money.

Renform under pressure might fold as SA authorities demand to know how they printed ballot papers amid all this scandal. 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔.

At the same time Zimbabweans here in US have approached the authorities seeking to get Chivayo deported.

If he is truly in the states, we shall find him.

We shall give you the updates.

