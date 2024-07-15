DA Home Affairs Minister Targets Foreigners

South Africa- The new Democratic Alliance (DA) Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has launched a crackdown on ‘illegal’ foreigners employed in the country.

Schreiber says he would step up inspection teams and deploy them at various businesses across the country, targeting restaurants, spaza shops, farms, and mines, to identify and take action against those found to be illegally employed.

Schreiber says the government will focus on deporting any individuals discovered to be working in South Africa without the proper legal authorisation or documentation.

Said Schreiber:

In the coming year, Home Affairs will increase the number of inspections at restaurants, spaza shops, farms and mines by over 50% to take action against people illegally employed, including through deportations.

South Africa is grappling with a concerning issue of illegal immigration and the employment of undocumented foreign nationals within its borders.

Reports suggest that tens of thousands of illegal immigrants are currently engaged in various sectors of the South African economy, despite the clear prohibitions outlined in the country’s Immigration Act and Employment Services Act.

The Department of Home Affairs has emphasised the responsibilities of employers in this matter. Businesses are required to make a genuine effort to verify the immigration status and work authorisation of their foreign employees.

This includes checking for valid work visas or permits through the appropriate channels, as well as conducting regular immigration audits to ensure compliance.

Failure to meet these obligations can result in significant penalties for employers. Under the existing legal framework, those found in violation of the Immigration Act may face hefty fines or even imprisonment.

