Mental Patient Crushes Son To Death…

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

A devastating and disturbing incident has shaken the community of Madzore Village, Nyakunhuwa, Zaka, after a suspected mental patient, Fambisai Tavengerwei (50), brutally killed her own two-year-old son.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the horrific event, which occurred on August 14, 2024.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Tavengerwei struck her young son on the head multiple times with a log, resulting in his tragic death.

The motive behind this heinous act is still unknown, but authorities suspect that Tavengerwei’s mental state may have played a significant role.

The community is left reeling in shock and grief, struggling to comprehend the unimaginable actions of a mother towards her own child.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of addressing mental health issues and providing support to those in need.

The police are currently investigating the matter, and Tavengerwei is likely to face charges related to the murder of her son.

As the community mourns the loss of a young life, it also highlights the need for increased awareness and resources for mental health care in the region.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...