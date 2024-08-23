Mnangagwa Dragged Into Mike’ Mbudzi’ Chimombe’s US$9 Million Scam

By Crime and Courts Reporter-Zanu PF member and controversial businessman Mike Chimombe claims that the fraud charges levelled against him are politically motivated, suggesting a conspiracy within his own party.

Chimombe is embroiled in a US$9.2 million tender scandal involving the installation of streetlights in Harare.

Despite the accusations, he denies any connection to Juluka Projects and Plant Hire (Pvt) Ltd, the company at the center of the controversy.

According to the defence, the US$206,146.13 in question was not received by Chimombe but was a legitimate payment made by the City of Harare for services provided by Mpofu’s company.

Contrary to the State’s allegations, the defence argued that this amount was not an advance payment but a duly invoiced sum for work already completed.

“He is charged in his personal capacity when, in fact, Juluka Projects (Pvt) Limited, a separate legal entity, was the one awarded the tender by the City of Harare,” Chimombe’s lawyer stated.

The defence further emphasized that Mpofu was not directly involved in handling tenders for Juluka Projects (Pvt) Limited.

Mpofu also denied allegations of submitting a bid document containing false statements.

The case has been postponed to August 27 for a bail ruling.

