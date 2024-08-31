CIMAS Takes Health Services To Marginalised Communities With Mobile Clinic

By A Correspondent| Cimas Health Group, Zimbabwe’s largest private medical aid society and health service provider, is enhancing its service delivery with innovative approaches in the healthcare sector.

In a major development, Cimas has introduced a mobile clinic— a specially equipped vehicle staffed by healthcare professionals—to deliver essential medical services to hard to reach areas.

The new mobile clinic is currently being showcased at the ongoing Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS) exhibition in Harare.

In a statement, Cimas Health Group Chief Executive Officer Vulindlela Ndlovu said the acquisition of the mobile clinic reflects the group’s dedication to providing world-class health and wellness services, irrespective of location or circumstance.

“In today’s fast-paced world, access to quality healthcare is crucial. By introducing this mobile clinic, Cimas aims to make health services more accessible, especially to communities with limited healthcare infrastructure,” Ndlovu stated.

He described the mobile clinic as a game-changer in healthcare delivery, designed to reach populations in need, including those in remote or under-resourced areas.

“Our mobile clinic is a versatile tool that will provide a range of services tailored to the specific needs of various communities, such as preventive care, vaccinations, health education, and primary healthcare,” he added.

Speaking to journalist at the CIMAS stand at Harare Agricultural show, the company’s Head of Clinical Services Dr Travolta Mushayamano said the mobile clinic seeks to bridge the gap and ensure that medical services are brought to the people.

He added that the mobile clinic will not only benefit CIMAS members but the general populace who will be able to pay for services.

The CIMAS mobile clinic has two apartments, one for dental and the other for general service.

At the Harare Agricultural show, CIMAS is also showcasing it’s mobile kitchen which they said will help them promote health foods.

