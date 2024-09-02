ZEC Chair Priscilla Chigumba Involved in Harare-Chirundu Road Accident

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | Harare, Zimbabwe – Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, was involved in a serious car accident earlier today along the Harare-Chirundu road. The incident has sparked significant concern and reactions on social media, highlighting longstanding issues about the safety of the road.

The accident occurred as Justice Chigumba was traveling on the notoriously dangerous stretch of road, which has been the subject of numerous complaints from the public. Eyewitnesses and reports indicate that the vehicle, a Toyota SUV, sustained extensive damage in the crash, with the front section severely crumpled, the war veterans organisation, COZVWA reported.

Simba Chips, a concerned citizen, voiced frustration on Twitter, stating, “We have been telling them to fix this death trap of a road. Chirundu and Vic Falls roads are an urgent matter.” His sentiment echoes the feelings of many Zimbabweans who have long criticized the state of the country’s road infrastructure, particularly in high-traffic areas.

Others, however, took a lighter tone. Mamma Penny Ahee questioned, “Is the car ok?” while Mzukulu kana Roe added, “Is the road alright?”—comments that seem to reflect a mix of concern and a sense of irony given the condition of the road.

At the time of writing, it is unclear if Justice Chigumba sustained any injuries in the accident. There has been no official statement from the ZEC or local authorities regarding the incident. The cause of the accident has yet to be determined, and further investigations are expected to follow.

The Harare-Chirundu road has been a critical issue in Zimbabwe, with many calling for immediate government intervention to prevent further accidents. Today’s incident involving such a high-profile figure could potentially reignite the debate over road safety in the country.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

