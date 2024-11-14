Govt Denies ZANU PF Meddling in Mozambique Elections Despite Very Clear Video Evidence

By Farai D Hove | The govt of Zimbabwe has vehemently denied accusations that members of the ruling ZANU PF party participated in Mozambique’s elections, despite indisputable video evidence repeatedly aired since 2019 showing ZANU PF officials being issued Mozambican identity cards and voting. The evidence includes full-color footage of individuals clearly linked to ZANU PF engaging in activities that have sparked accusations of election interference.

Nick Mangwana

Writing in the state-run Herald newspaper, Nick Mangwana, Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, dismissed the claims as “baseless” and part of a calculated agenda to undermine President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s standing as chairman of the Southern African Development Community (SADC). “Accusations of Zimbabwe meddling in neighbouring countries’ internal affairs seem to be a calculated move to tarnish President Mnangagwa’s reputation,” Mangwana wrote.

This denial, however, comes in stark contrast to widely circulated video evidence that has been broadcast repeatedly over the years. The footage shows ZANU PF members being issued Mozambican identity cards and actively participating in voting processes—actions that have drawn intense scrutiny and raised serious concerns about Zimbabwe’s role in regional politics.

The Evidence: Full-Color Videos Raise Questions

The controversy centers around video footage showing ZANU PF officials, including former councillor Edison Manyawi, openly admitting to voting in Mozambique’s elections. “We are happy with what we did because Mozambique is our neighbour and helped us during the liberation struggle, so we would not hesitate to help them win the elections,” Manyawi said on camera.

In another instance, a Zimbabwean voter, Spiwe Maparanyanga, was captured saying, “We have just voted in the Mozambique elections so that we might also cross the border safely when we want to go and buy goods for resale.” The videos, aired repeatedly since 2019, depict individuals being issued authentic Mozambican identification documents before being directed to vote for the ruling FRELIMO party.

Despite these clear and widely publicized visuals, the Zimbabwean government has doubled down on its denials, labeling the allegations as part of a broader effort to undermine the country’s influence within SADC.

The Government’s Defense

In his op-ed, Mangwana sought to explain ZANU PF’s close ties with liberation movements like Mozambique’s FRELIMO, dismissing the allegations of election interference as “outrageous” and “contrived.” He argued that ZANU PF’s participation in regional politics is limited to ceremonial solidarity and fraternal support, not interference.

“These claims are being deliberately twisted by equally twisted people,” Mangwana said, adding that Zimbabwe’s engagement with neighboring countries is in line with the longstanding traditions of former liberation movements in Southern Africa. He pointed out that similar alliances exist elsewhere in the world, such as Europe, where political parties collaborate without accusations of interference.

However, Mangwana’s argument does not address the damning video evidence showing ZANU PF’s direct involvement in Mozambique’s electoral process, which critics argue goes far beyond mere solidarity.

Opposition and Regional Reactions

Opposition figures in Zimbabwe have blasted the government’s denials, calling ZANU PF a threat to democracy in Southern Africa. Job Sikhala, a prominent opposition politician, described the ruling party as a “regional problem” that has become increasingly brazen in its actions.

“This political party has become a danger to all SADC countries,” Sikhala said. “We saw them in South Africa’s elections where their presence was widely condemned, and now we are seeing them openly voting in Mozambique. The evidence is there for all to see.”

The allegations have also triggered alarm within Mozambique, where opposition parties have questioned the legitimacy of the election process. Venancio Mondlane, a former RENAMO member with significant youth backing, is said to have faced stiff competition from FRELIMO, raising concerns that foreign interference may have influenced the outcome.

Regional and International Implications

The controversy threatens to erode Zimbabwe’s credibility as a SADC member and as a participant in regional electoral observation missions. Critics argue that Zimbabwe’s denials are part of a broader pattern of deflection, aimed at preserving its influence in the region while avoiding accountability for alleged election meddling.

The situation has also sparked fears of heightened xenophobia against Zimbabweans living in Mozambique, with Zimbabwean ambassadors urging citizens to exercise caution. “By peddling falsehoods, Zimbabweans are inadvertently fueling anti-Zimbabwean sentiment,” Mangwana warned, despite mounting evidence that supports the allegations.

What’s Next?

The release of election results in Mozambique may escalate tensions further, as critics call for an independent investigation into Zimbabwe’s alleged involvement. With video evidence continuing to circulate widely, the government’s denial has done little to quell public skepticism or international concern.

As the scandal unfolds, the focus will remain on Zimbabwe’s leadership and its commitment to upholding democratic principles within SADC. Whether these denials can withstand the weight of the evidence remains to be seen, but the controversy underscores growing concerns about political interference and the future of democracy in the region.

