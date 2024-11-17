Tshabangu ‘Fired’

By Political Reporter-Fresh, tensions have erupted within the already fractured Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) as acting president Welshman Ncube clashed with Sengezo Tshabangu over leadership claims, intensifying the party’s internal crisis.

Ncube, who rotates the presidency with Tendai Biti, publicly dismissed Tshabangu, describing him as an ordinary party member with no authority to influence the party’s direction.

Speaking through party spokesperson Willias Madzimure, the Ncube faction declared Tshabangu’s claims illegitimate.

“The moment there are talks between Tshabangu and Ncube, we would be implying he is a ,” said Madzimure. “political party leaderBut he is claiming to be the secretary-general of the party and he can’t be the leader of the party at the same time.”

Tshabangu rose to prominence in the CCC earlier this year after claiming to be the party’s interim secretary.

Allegedly backed by Ncube and Biti, Tshabangu spearheaded a campaign that sowed discord and frustration for CCC founder Nelson Chamisa.

Using the self-imposed position, Tshabangu fired several CCC lawmakers aligned with the Chamisa.

The manoeuvring and infiltration by Zanu PF forced Chamisa to retreat from the forefront of the movement.

