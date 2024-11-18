CUT Student Killed, Four Injured In Hit-and-Run Horror

By Courts and Crime Reporter – A hit-and-run incident in Chinhoyi in the early hours of Sunday claimed the life of a Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) student and left four others injured.

The students, returning from a nightclub, were struck by a vehicle.

One, from the School of Hospitality and Tourism, was pronounced dead, while the others are receiving treatment at Chinhoyi Hospital.

The driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. The Zimbabwe Republic Police said that they were still investigating this case.

