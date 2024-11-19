Chivayo, Sakupwanya In Shocking $250K Warriors Windfall

By Sports Reporter- Controversial businessmen and close associates of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Wicknell Chivayo and Pedzai “Scott” Sakupwanya, have pledged a joint donation of US$250,000 to the Zimbabwe national football team, the Warriors.

The “gesture” comes after the Warriors secured qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Chivayo, who is notorious for securing lucrative state tenders, and Sakupwanya, a gold dealer with ties to Mnangagwa, announced the contribution amid ongoing controversies surrounding their political and business dealings.

Sakupwanya is also the face of Scottland Football Club and is the Member of Parliament for Mabvuku/Tafara,a seat he won through bloodshed.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Chivayo detailed plans to officially hand over the donation next week after his return from France.

“In line with the President’s mantra of ‘LEAVING NO ONE AND NO PLACE BEHIND’ and in unwavering support of local sports, Hon. Scott Sakupwanya and I are proud to announce a small donation of USD250,000 to the Warriors,” Chivayo wrote.

The funds, he added, aim to celebrate the Warriors’ exceptional achievement in elevating Zimbabwe’s profile on the continental stage.

He also lauded the government’s commitment to sports development, attributing the Warriors’ success to the “Second Republic’s” support of Zimbabwean athletes.

