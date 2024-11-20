Battle For PSL Survival Enters Home Stretch

Sports Correspondent

The Premier Soccer League season will come to a dramatic close this weekend, with all eyes on which two teams will join the already relegated Arenel Movers and Chegutu Pirates in dropping to lower divisions.

With the title race decided, attention now shifts to the relegation battle, where two teams from the trio of Bikita Minerals, Hwange, and Bulawayo Chiefs will face the drop.

This Saturday, the Lithium Boys will host Hwange at Sakubva Stadium, with the winner securing their top-flight status for next season. Their fate will also depend on the outcome of Bulawayo Chiefs’ match against Manica Diamonds, scheduled for the following day at the same venue. If Chiefs fail to secure points, the winner of the Bikita Minerals-Hwange clash will survive the relegation battle.

