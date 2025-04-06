Bosso Boss Resigns

HIGHLANDERS Football Club’s Chief Executive Officer, Brian Moyo, has stepped down from his position just four months after taking the helm. Moyo’s resignation follows an internal investigation into allegations of fraudulent activities, specifically claims that he inflated sign-on fees for two players recently acquired from Bulawayo Chiefs.

The club’s Chairperson, Kenneth Mhlophe, confirmed Moyo’s resignation in an official statement, assuring stakeholders that Highlanders remains committed to uncovering the truth behind the allegations.

Moyo took over as CEO after the late Sihlangu Dlodlo. However, concerns about financial mismanagement are not new to the club. Last year, independent auditors raised similar issues during the club’s Annual General Meeting, highlighting a pattern of alleged misappropriation of funds.

