FC Platinum Clinch Uhuru Cup After Dramatic Penalty Shootout Win Over Simba Bhora

Sports Correspondent

Gokwe, Zimbabwe

FC Platinum emerged victorious in the 2025 Uhuru Cup final after defeating Simba Bhora 3-0 in a penalty shootout, following a match that lasted only 15 minutes and ended in a goalless draw.

The encounter, held on Zimbabwe’s Independence Day, was marred by a significant delay, which led to only a quarter-hour of action on the pitch before the final whistle signaled the end of regulation time.

Despite the brief playtime, both sides showcased intense energy, but neither could break the deadlock.

With no extra time scheduled, the match proceeded directly to penalties.

FC Platinum maintained their composure from the spot, clinically converting all three of their penalties.

This win adds another trophy to FC Platinum’s cabinet and reaffirms their status as one of Zimbabwe’s top football sides. While the unusual circumstances of the final may spark debate, the victory was well-received by the FC Platinum faithful, who celebrated the triumph on a day of national pride.

Simba Bhora, meanwhile, will be left to reflect on what might have been in a final that never truly got going.

