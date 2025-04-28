Mwonzora In US$22K Rental Fraud Storm

By Courts and Crime Reporter- The Douglas Mwonzora-led Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has been dragged to court over a US$22,000 rental fraud scandal, reigniting memories of Mwonzora’s past brush with the law in 2014.

Senior party officials Chengetai Guta and Tapiwa Mashakada appeared before Harare magistrate Lisa Mutendereki, answering to allegations of duping a local company, Denmark Training Services, into paying US$22,000 for a property they neither owned nor controlled.

According to the State, in September 2023, Denmark Training Services approached the MDC offices seeking to lease Stand 18168 Belvedere.

Mashakada allegedly confirmed ownership and negotiated the deal after securing supposed permission from the party President, Mwonzora.

A lease agreement was signed, and US$22,000 was paid.

However, the complainant mistakenly occupied land belonging to Croco Holdings.

When attempting to start developments, they were confronted by Croco staff and ordered off the premises.

Upon confronting Guta and Mwonzora, the complainant was redirected to the correct stand, only to discover it was already occupied.

Efforts to reclaim the property in May 2024 were rebuffed when Guta allegedly blocked entry and verbally cancelled the lease.

Investigations revealed the MDC’s original lease with the City of Harare had already been cancelled in August 2023, a month before the deal was made.

City authorities confirmed the property legally belonged to the council, and the MDC had no right to transact.

This fresh scandal drags up memories of Mwonzora’s 2014 court case, when he was acquitted of two counts of theft of trust property dating back to 2006.

Then, Harare magistrate Adonia Masawi ruled that Mwonzora had no case to answer after failing to reimburse money following an aborted house sale involving Nestlé Zimbabwe employee Everson Dandadzi.

Guta and Mashakada were remanded out of custody.

