Rinomhota Named Players’ Player of the Season at Cardiff City Awards

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota has been honoured with the Players’ Player of the Season award after a standout campaign marked by resilience and versatility.

The accolade was presented during the club’s end-of-season awards ceremony earlier this week, recognizing Rinomhota’s significant impact following his return from a loan spell. The 27-year-old overcame a slow start to the season—having been an unused substitute in the opening six fixtures—to establish himself as a key figure in the Bluebirds’ starting lineup.

Rinomhota made 31 appearances across all competitions, impressing not only in his familiar midfield position but also stepping in as a reliable right-back when required. His consistent performances and adaptability earned him the respect and votes of his teammates.

“Being recognised by my fellow players means a lot,” Rinomhota said after receiving the award. “It’s been a challenging season, but I’m proud of how I responded and contributed to the team.”

Although nominated for the overall Player of the Season award, that honour went to forward Callum Robinson.

Cardiff City will now prepare for life in League One next season following their relegation from the Championship.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...