Army Vets Threaten Bloodshed In Mwenezi

Terrence Mawawa, Mwenezi | War veterans here have threatened villagers that they will unleash brutal killings similar to the Gukurahundi terror if Zanu PF loses the coming by-election.

A group of war veterans led by Sylvanos Dube, a self declared former freedom fighter is moving around Mwenezi East Constituency instructing villagers to vote for Zanu PF candidate Omar Joosbi in the coming by-election scheduled for April 8.

Election monitoring groups have described the whole process as chaotic and one sided.

Speaking at a public dialogue facilitated by the Election Resource Centre (ERC) and Community Tolerance Reconciliation and Development Trust (COTRAD) at Neshuro Growth Point last week, villagers from Rusaza Resettlement Area narrated how the war veterans threatened to eliminate perceived Zanu PF opponents in the area.

“We are living in fear because war veterans told us that those who do not vote for Zanu PF would be eliminated. We have also been warned that those who do not attend Zanu PF meetings will be severely punished,”said a local villager at the public dialogue.

The villagers also said Colonel Hungwe and Major Moyo were tormenting perceived members of opposition parties.

Another villager said the war veterans told the villagers to brace for a second Gukurahundi in the area.

“We have been told to brace for another Gukurahundi in the event of an opposition victory,” she said.

The by-election is likely to be embarrassingly one sided,political analysts have said.