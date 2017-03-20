Breakthrough For Zimbabweans In South-Africa

MAKANDIWA INSULTS GOD Makandiwa Insults God Posted by ZimEye on Monday, March 20, 2017

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Ignatious Chombo says Zimbabweans working in South Africa under the Zimbabwe Special Dispensation Permits which expire on the 31st of December, will only be able to know if they will be able to renew their permits in South Africa without disrupting their work at the end of next month.

In an interview with state media in Harare, Dr Chombo said SADC ministers of home affairs were invited to a conference on migration by their South African counterpart where they were requested to contribute to the South African migration policy.

He said Zimbabwe’s proposal was that those already holding the special dispensation permits should be allowed to renew their permits in South Africa without being forced to return to Zimbabwe.

Over 197 000 Zimbabweans who got the special dispensation permits in 2013 have raised concern that they may be required to return home to process their documents and thereby disrupting their employment.

South Africa has a long history of employing immigrants from neighbouring countries and last weekend’s migration indaba aimed at ensuring that foreigners are properly accounted and cared for in South Africa. – State Media