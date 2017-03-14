Chimene Caught In Another Scam – Steals From Teachers

Headmasters and teachers in Chimanimani district are being forced to pay $1 and $2 each as donations for the belated party for civil servants in the district.

NewsDay is reliably informed that the party, which was slated for last Saturday, has been postponed to a date that is yet to be announced.

In a memo circulated to schools, Chimanimani acting district administrator Taona Nengomasha said their donations would make the event a success.

‘’The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Honourable (Mandiitawepi) Chimene, is holding a civil servants’ end-of-year party on March 11, 2017 at Chimanimani Hotel, where she intends to meet and discuss with representatives of various government departments, companies, businesspeople, traditional leaders and non-governmental organisations,’’ part of the memo read.

“It is against (sic) the above belated function that my committee has found it modest that each school head in the district should donate $2 each and $1 each for every teacher that would go a long way in making the event a success.”

Nengomasha was not available for comment as his mobile phone went unanswered, but acting provincial administrator Edgar Seenza said the meeting had been postponed until further notice.

“What I understand is that the meeting has been shelved because of other commitments, we will be advised on the new date,’’ Seenza said.

Zimbabwe Rural Teachers’ Union president Martin Chaburumunda said teachers and headmasters should not be forced to pay donations.

“It’s not fair to force someone to pay money, they should do so willingly, we always educate our members that they should not be forced to pay money,’’ he said. -Newsday