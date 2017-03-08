Couple Arrested For Having Unlawful Sex

A mother in South Africa is pleading for the release of her son and his pregnant fiancé after they were arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for unlawful s.ex.

The couple were arrested after visiting a doctor when Iryna Nohai complained of stomach cramps.

The doctor discovered that the 27-year-old woman was pregnant and when the couple couldn’t produce a marriage certificate they were reported to the authorities and arrested in the hospital.

South African national, Emlyn Culverwell‚ 29, and his fiancee from Ukraine have been in detention since January.

“The only thing they did wrong was fall in love,” News24 quoted Mr Culverwell’s mother, Linda as saying.

He’s been working for five years in Abu Dhabi, where he met his future bride. There has been little news since they were arrested.

The Culverwell family want the South African authorities to help secure the couple’s release.

The government has advised the couple to get legal assistance. Sex outside marriage is punishable by law in the UAE.

If found guilty under the Islamic legal system, they can be locked up for months or even years. – Agencies