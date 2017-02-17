Cyclone Dineo Hits Southern Zimbabwe

Cyclone Dineo has already started pounding some parts of Zimbabwe with sustained heavy winds and torrential rains after devastating several regions in Mozambique.

According to the Meteriological Services’ Tich Zinyemba, some of the areas already being pounded by the cyclone include Mutare, Chiredzi and Beitbridge.

Heavy rains are expected to continue until Monday in several areas, which are already water-logged due to previous heavy rains.

Zinyemba said people in the affected regions should stay in safe places and avoid venturing outside their hamlets or low-lying areas.

In 2000, Cyclone Eline devastated some regions leaving almost 136 people dead and 59,184 houses damaged.

The cyclone also killed 20,000 livestock and damaged 230 dams, 538 schools, 54 clinics and 14,999 toilets. – VOA