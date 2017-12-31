GRACE MUGABE KIDNAPPED PROPHECY: TB Joshua Humiliated

Staff Reporter| As we get to the end of the year today, ZimEye probes Nigerian white-suit necromancer, TB Joshua who once claimed that Zimbabwe’s economy would boom in 2016, also that in the same year Hillary Clinton would within days become the new President Of the United States of America last year, and has in recent weeks reversed his own “prophetic” declarations on former First Lady Grace Mugabe in which he had said that there would be a military take over in Zimbabwe and she would be kidnapped.

Two weeks later after the military coup became successful, Joshua took another twist and re-posted the same chopped video onto his Youtube portal in he which he named the attacker as “a militant.” Can the entire Zimbabwe Defence Forces be labelled “a militant”?

Were Grace Mugabe, Robert Mugabe, or Phelekezela Mphoko ever abducted? Was even Emmerson Mnangagwa ever abducted when he was Vice President, and was there any plan to abduct him while he was VP? At the only time that term “abduct/kidnap” could have been used on Mnangagwa (when he was fleeing Zimbabwe), the former Vice President was no longer employed.

Joshua on the 13th November 2017 attacked the local newspaper, Newsday for an article that cites his own file video in which he speaks on chaos and military takeover in a Southern African country he alleges among other things that a First Lady will be kidnapped. TB Joshua distanced himself from the declaration even getting to the point of writing out that “This report is COMPLETELY FALSE…Count Prophet T.B. Joshua out of the politics of hatred.” This was during the time when Grace and her husband were under house arrest and the incident did not match his 2014 prophecy.

The video clip was edited and chopped by the man’s own editing team, and ZimEye.com revealed how the 2014 clip is one of many of TB Joshua’s deceptive video edits he regularly uses to surreptitiously lay claim to prophetic accuracy when all he has done is simply fake appearances to match specific news headlines (by declaring an array of possibilities to be used when a matching news moment materialises), once such an example being an Indian jet accident (SEE THE LAST VIDEO BELOW).

The only accurate thing true in Joshua’s denial was his claim that he had not uttered the words this month on Sunday 5th November 2017. He in a written post which has since been deleted, declared saying, “This report is COMPLETELY FALSE…Count Prophet T.B. Joshua out of the politics of hatred.”

Two days afterwards however the same man who says he is a prophet with power to see things afar, came back guns blazing announcing in bold letters using the same 2014 video that he assigns to his 2014 so called “prophecy.”

In his latest video-edited prophecy, Joshua has since chopped off just 1 minute 25 seconds from the original video file which is larger and ZimEye had already revealed the file 3 days before(see the last video at the bottom of this article). It shows Joshua declaring numerous futuristic possibilities which show he was not even speaking about Zimbabwe but was rather scattering several event possibilities that he would later use to make for a prophetic claim. He even makes claim that Kenya is in Southern Africa and Kenya is the nation he was talking about.

SEE HIS NEW CHOPPED VERSION WHICH IS BELOW –

SEE THE BELOW EXCLUSIVE EXPOSE’ of his machinations. Also read below the video, Joshua’s attack against the Newsday paper, and also his original prophecy in full text.

Below was TB Joshua’s public statement issued on Monday 13th November in the afternoon – ALSO SEE BELOW THE FULL TEXT OF TB JOSHUA’S FIRST PROPHECY:

ATTENTION ZIMBABWE!

Our attention has been drawn to a misleading article published on the front page of Zimbabwe’s ‘NewsDay’ newspaper on Monday 13th November 2017 stating that Prophet T.B. Joshua prophesied last week about unrest and civil war in a Southern African country.

This report is COMPLETELY FALSE. Any regular viewer of Emmanuel TV will know that no such prophecy was given during last week’s service at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) on Sunday 5th November 2017.

Do not sit somewhere, hear this or that and come to a hasty conclusion. God requires that we find out the truth from Him first and hold fast to that which is true, as the Bible says in 1 Thessalonians 5:21. Count Prophet T.B. Joshua out of the politics of hatred.

—————————

TB JOSHUA’S ORIGINAL PROPHECY

Below is the full text:

“Very important – Two, three, I was talking about Kenya sometime, I mean, I say they should pray for Southern Africa, I mentioned, and I was saying where the plane, head quarter crashed in the past; which I referred to Kenya. And I was talking of the interest to get rid of the President there. They will not tire but their objective and their aim is to get rid of the President in that region which I am not permitted to mention, Southern Africa. I said it in January. And said a President will be kidnapped, I mentioned it.

I mean Southern people will remember, if they are not to misquote me, but this time what I am saying now quote me well. Don’t misquote me. What I said last January that I am seeing a militant they are interested in embarrassing a President that they kill him or they kidnap him.

This is their objective in Southern region. And I said the country is border with this and that I mentioned that they are still on in that plan to kidnap either President or Vice President of that nation, or First Lady of that nation; they are in to do that; and they are still very seriously doing it. I said in January and the plan is going on now; And if prayer is not offered well they will succeed; And it will put the nation into uproar. To kidnap the leader of the country, or kill the leader of the country. If it refuses (fails), the other [option] they want to kidnap him and if he refuses they will kill him. That is what I am seeing, that they should pray for Southern Africa, a President, God showed me the place but I don’t want to put any country into pandemonium, but Southern Africa they should pray for them. Pray for them, God loves them…”