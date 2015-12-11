WATCH:Hot “Amanda Habane” Speaks Out

3

ZimboLive-TV|She is probably the most controversial and the most talked about Zimbabwean woman on social media at the moment.

Amanda Habane made history when she shared some romantic tips in a video recorded in her BED whilst rapped in a Towel!! Yes you heard that right.

Definitely unprecedented. Whilst most viewers who watched the clip (mostly men of-course), applauded the truth behind her romantic tips, many have also remarked how the towel had “distracted” them. In-fact many wanted the towel to fall!!

The Zimbabwean beauty has now revealed what was going through her mind during the time of the recording to Aunty Jenny on the Real Talk Show. The mother of two is happily married to one Prince Habane and is a fashion buyer by profession. Her job has made her travel to many Western capitals including Germany, Spain, Italy, UK not forgetting the USA.

She lives in Jo’burg with her husband of ten years and her two kids.-ZimboLive-TV

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE

  • taurorrredu34

    aiwa sisi, tauro tinotorida… next time moita riri see through

  • Gwereza

    Oh my God, so people see beauty in this woman? Really. I thought she is just loud and clumsy. Maybe when the lights have been switched off and the guy is helping himself. Could it be this high definition that at least makes people see things from beer goggles. She is just like any ordinary village girl who tries to spruce up her image. Once heard some ladies say, women come in different packagings, or wrappers. They are just like birds , chickens,pigeons, turkeys, sparrows , eagles , owls just for guys to pick and have one for their needs.

  • DJ Mpho

    Gwereza, so you are one of those who would say upon seeing someone walk on water “It’s because they can’t swim”.