WATCH:Hot “Amanda Habane” Speaks Out

ZimboLive-TV|She is probably the most controversial and the most talked about Zimbabwean woman on social media at the moment.

Amanda Habane made history when she shared some romantic tips in a video recorded in her BED whilst rapped in a Towel!! Yes you heard that right.

Definitely unprecedented. Whilst most viewers who watched the clip (mostly men of-course), applauded the truth behind her romantic tips, many have also remarked how the towel had “distracted” them. In-fact many wanted the towel to fall!!

The Zimbabwean beauty has now revealed what was going through her mind during the time of the recording to Aunty Jenny on the Real Talk Show. The mother of two is happily married to one Prince Habane and is a fashion buyer by profession. Her job has made her travel to many Western capitals including Germany, Spain, Italy, UK not forgetting the USA.

She lives in Jo'burg with her husband of ten years and her two kids.