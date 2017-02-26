Kelly Khumalo In “No Panties” Show?

The 16th Metro FM Awards are happening at the iNkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention in Durban and, as usual, celebrities showed us their best outfits.

Twitter has been commenting on the best and worst outfits, and, so far, Kelly Khumalo, Ntando Duma and Lerato Kganyago have set tongues wagging, for different reasons.

According to Twitter, Ntando Duma is the best dressed so far in her gown that leaves the right amount of cleavage.

Kelly Khumalo’s dress is not impressive either. She also left Twitter wondering if there was underwear underneath that dress. Well, it’s not that difficult to check if there is underwear as the dress shows most of her body.

Is there something missing here? You be the judge. – Citizen