Makandiwa Miracles Vanish

82

There is no more miracle cash, and miracle babies have suddenly become a thing of the dreaming human imagination – Harare preacher Emmanuel Makandiwa has been left with an egg of his face after his so called ‘miracles’ vanished and are no longer happening.

In 2012-13, Makandiwa shot to fame raking millions of dollars in donations after thousands of Zimbabweans flocked to his meetings when told they could receive instant miracle cash. The frenzy even caught Zimbabwe’s former Reserve Bank Gideon Gono who himself ended up joining the prophets, going to the extent of passing his seal of approval.

But soon after journalists began investigating the incidents and started interrogating the preachers, two years later there is not a single mention of any such miracle.

In the same vein, a miracle baby Makandiwa claimed to have been born 3 days after sex, died and the preacher conducted a secret burial for him where journalists were barred from filming. This reporter followed up with Makandiwa and was for several days kept waiting as his staff members blocked any contact with the man of the cloth.

In June ZimEye.com exposed another scam by Makandiwa which involved fake fat belly miracles. Soon after that the Kwekwe woman Makandiwa used to stage one of the acts, evaded questions when asked for her medical records to prove she had indeed been healed and that she had of a truth suffered from a fat belly condition. “Don’t you have any other stories to investigate?,” she said.

She continued,

“It seems you are now spending your life studying Mai Muza,” Betty Muza said much to Makandiwa’s humiliation.

The development has seen prominent theologian, elder with 25 years of ministry experience and upstanding church founder, Dr. Noah Pashapa blasting Zimbabwe’s fake prophets.

Episode 5 of Tonight With Zororo (Makamba) focused on the evolution of the church in Zimbabwe, and Zororo started off by recounting his personal experience after visiting one of the popular Pentecostal churches in the country.

“When Papa would say something that resonated with his audience, members of the congregation would spontaneously stand up, and splash money on the stage,” Makamba said.

He went onto close his animated monologue by saying Prophet can now easily be mistaken for the word profit.

In the last few years, Pentecostal churches in Zimbabwe have grown tremendously. The three religious leaders at the centre of the growth are Prophets Emmanuel Makandiwa of UFI Ministries, Walter Magaya of PHD Ministries and Spirit Embassy founder Ubert Angel.

When describing the character of his religious counterparts Pashapa said they lacked a depth of understanding in a number of things.

“They (prophets) lack philosophy of religion, training in theology and understanding of the polity of the church.

“’These chaps are briefcase church leaders who have spent a few weeks, months at most, in ‘theological’ school,” he said.

Many workers and companies are feeling the pinch of the current economic hardships and have flocked to the church in pursuit of a change in fortune.

The gospel of prosperity has been the underlying message for many of these charismatic churches.

“Theirs is a gold spell of prosperity, gold being the underline. It takes from the poor to enrich the teachers.

“They engage in superficial care and concern activities, whilst robbing from the poor and enriching themselves,” Pashapa said.

Critics have argued that churches have become money-making schemes. The churches have become synonymous with miracles, healings, signs, wonders and prophecies. In 2013, Makandiwa and Angel boasted of Miracle Money which would see subscribers of this claim having extra money in their bank accounts and wallets.

During the interview with Zororo, Bishop Pashapa also recalled a conversation he had with one of the church leaders.

“He and his wife take the offerings and I remember hearing one of the chaps boast that they count the money until they were tired,” he said.

“They have a very myopic understanding of the church. Just their little group is the only authority on the church and everyone else is wrong.

“Just their brand of Christianity subscribes to one strand which is the gospel of prosperity message which focuses on material items of wealth.”

When asked how to spot a fake prophet Pashapa said church goers must raise eyebrows if the leader becomes the focus of the message.

Pashapa, who has been ministering God’s Word for the past 25 years, said, at the end of the day, you are bound to have light and shadow and the church is no exception because it’s run by human beings.

This episode also saw comedians P.O Box making their debut in a hilarious skit. Afro-Pop singer Tinashe Makura closed out with a performance of his latest single Love & Laughter on the Coca-Cola sound stage. Previous episodes of Tonight with Zororo can be found at www.twzshow.com

  • SONOFAPROPHET

    IF YOU SAY MIRACLES HAVE FINISHED AT UFI THEN CLEARLY YOU DON’T ATTEND ANY OF OUR SERVICES.YOU RELY ON H METRO OR THESE GOSSIP PUBLICATIONS.THE FACT YOU FOOL IS PROPHET MAKANDIWA IS A GREAT PROPHET AND MIRACLES AT UFI ARE A DAILY OCCURANCE WETHER YOU AGREE OR NOT.MUSATITAURIRE ZVANA PASHAPA VASINGACHENGETI VABEREKI.AND EVEN YOU THE THE WRITER I CAN ASSURE YOU THAT WHEN I FIRST JOINED UFI I WAS JUST AS POOR AS YOU ARE BUT NOW NEVER DOUBT ME WHEN I SAY I AM 10MILLION TIMES REACHER.SAKA ZVINONDINETSA PANDINOWERENGA NYAYA DZENYU MUCHITI VANHU VOBIRWA ASI INI PANDAKAENDA KUMUPOROFITA NDAIFAMBA NETSOKA,IMBA NDANDISINA,VANA VAIGARA KUMUSHA.ZVINO MUKANZWA KUTI NDAPA MUPOROFITA MILLION DOLLARS MOGWADZIWA NEI VANE GODO.REGAI TIENDE HEDU JUDGEMENT DAY MARCH ISU VANA VEMUPOROFITA.CHETE MUNOZIVA KUNYANGWE SVOSVE RIKAENDA PAMUSANA VENZOU,NYANGWE ARI THOUSAND,NZOU HAICHINJE NZIRA NAIZVOZVO.

  • Holdon2Christ

    Noah Pashapa has a religious demon

  • asi chii nhai

    Matsotsi false prophets

  • Chokwadi

    Hello brother, please read Matthew 5 vs 22. It says because you’ve called your brother “you fool”, you will burn in fiery hell. If you were truly mwana wa pastor Makandiwa, hawaidaro. Havadzidzisi language iyoyo iyo. Wasvibisa Zita ra pastor wako nere sangano ravo nemuromo wako wakaumburukwa nechidembo. Inga vakadzidzisa wani mukoma kuti Endai ku runyararo Primary School.

  • TruthBTold

    Do these guys not understand the severity of God’s judgment on false prophets/shepherds/teachers/apostles etc. The church in Zimbabwe needs to repent. Can any of us see people throwing money at Jesus when He was preaching. jesus only preached a hard but liberating and eternal word: not what resonated with the people. This stricken my heart. may God have mercy on Zimbabwe!

  • Profit

    It says your “brother” who is the brother here. The brother is the one who fears the lord not these ” brood of vipers” like what John the Baptist called. Jesus called Herod “fox” in Luke 13v32 Acts 23:3 Paul calls the High priest “white wall” do not just quote things you do not know. If someone talks of things he doesnt know he is a fool. A fool is seen when he speaks. Zimeye you talked about “fake belly” miracle and you were saying Prophet Makandiwa miracles are fake. So now you are actually acknowledging that the miracles are there but you are saying they are finished. So you agree that miracles follow Prophet Makandiwa. I do not want to say much about the Man of God Pashapa, but I am just hearing his name now, he has been in ministry for a long time but what the impact he has done can not be compared to Prophet so he cant judge Prophet that he doesnt know theology when things of God is a calling not PHD’s in theology. I wonder if this man had said good things about Prophet was it going to be in your news. I wonder if Prophet is not working miracles, he is still attracting as much crowds more than Bishop Pashapa. You can call our Papa profit but you just also do not know what profit means Peter said Mat 19v27 we have forsaken everything what shall we gain (profit) and Jesus said a hundredfold in this time. We worship God because we know there is profit. we invest our money where we know there is profit. Kunamata prayer has profit spiritually and physically

  • wamba

    These are sour grapes blindeye. You thing you can stop Judgement night? Never at all. No matter how other men of God pay you, you can never bring down prophet Makandiwa. He is a man on a mission. Stop wasting his time. Watch Christ TV and check the live services if you are hungry for miracles. Miracles in UFIC do not need the man of God to pray for. They just happen by the power of God whether it is a question and answer, praise and worship even when he is not there. Your level of hate against the prophet is appalling. You continue exposing yourself to your followers that you have a sinister agenda against the prophet. You continue to recycle old internet gossip that has failed to achieve anything when it was published. You are a blind eye for sure

  • Munhu waMwari

    You can say that again, the blind eye now totally blind for sure.

  • Munhu waMwari

    How much are you paidzimeye, if i was the one paying you i was not going to pay coz you are too clumsy in your attempt to tarnish one’s image anyway this time you failed as usual.

  • Munhu waMwari

    What do you think is GOODNEWS to the poor?

  • Munhu waMwari

  • Munhu waMwari

    What do you think is GOODNEWS to the poor?

  • GIDZA

    come to Judgement night Friday 28 August 2015 and see for yourself
    National sports stadium 7PM
    admission : FREE
    USAZOITA ZVEKUUDZWA.

  • KudakwasheJ

    I have followed your posts regarding the 3 prophets and time and again it is evident that you do not have anything that sticks on them. I am yet to attend sercve at any one of the churches led by the Prophets. However I have downloaded some sermons and found the teachings to be very helpful. If you do not have anything bad to report about them why not report of the good. Why are you against them? Why? Take away miracles from the bible.what remains is just another book of philosophy. If you are a born again Christian with a relationship with God then you should know that kubata kwamari kunoshamisa and panoperera pfungwa dzedu ndipo panotanga dzavo. My point is there no standard miracle! God be with you and may you find love within you and never be hateful as you have been.

    On a lighter note for those going to attend Judgement Day and Wanderers park pray for me..i need a JOB!lol..serious

  • dee

    i have never attended Makandiwa’s church, i have no given him any cent either but it seems you guys you have a personal vendetta with Makandiwa. Its a shame because the guy does not answer , he minds his own business. Makandiwa is a true man of God whether you and Pashapa likes or not

  • papito

    your stories are empty they do not hold substance … are you a news agency or a hate expression agency give us news and evidence not these jokes

  • li

    Guys. Lets look at achievements that UFIC has made. Is there a church that has ever imported 5 luxury coaches at once for the work of the Lord. Tell me a church that has the biggest Haulage truck if its not UFIC. Even if its said Prophet Makandiwa is eating peoples money, at least the Kingdom is progressing. Have you seen the Church Prophet Makandiwa is building in Chitungwiza. Lets look at the Progress that he is making as compared to the churches which have been there for years. Amana siyai Murume uyu.

  • The Sweetest Manhood

    His Miracle power id going to be revived pa Judgement night 3 ! God father vake Boko Haram coming ne njuzu power !!kkkkk

  • The Sweetest Manhood

    kkk Good advert hey !! kune zvekudya here ikoko !!

  • Isaiah 54:17

    Zimeye is satan’s agent. I hate this newspaper

  • wamba

    pure hate born of ignorance and self righteousness. What i lkie the most is that you confirm that he can work miracless

    Zvekudya zviriko. Acts 20:28 Take heed therefore unto yourselves and to all the flock over the which the Holy Ghost hath made you overseers to feed the church of God which he hath purchased with his own blood.
    1 Peter 5:2 Feed the flock of God which is among you, taking the oversight thereof not by constraint but willingly not for filthy lucre but of a ready mind.

    Prophet Makandiwa will be feeding us with the true word of God according to the scriptures above

  • The Sweetest Manhood

    OK kune Miracle cash here !!

  • The Sweetest Manhood

    OK kune Miracle cash here !!

  • The Sweetest Manhood

    OK kune Miracle cash here !!

  • nokutenda

    As for me. I would rather go to a church where I receive healing, deliverance and salvation. There are so many gifts in the body of Christ. What’s wrong with prophecy? I was laughing to myself when I thought of the prophecy Jesus gave to the woman at the well. He asked her if she was married and she said no. Jesus said you have told the truth. You have had so many husbands and the one you are living with is not yours. The word of prophecy saved this woman. But if a man of God give this kind of prophecy today. People say it’s not appropriate. Because of the prophetic word, many people are saved, healed and delivered. It can only be the devil who want people to live in darkness. Remember, darkness cannot fight its own. Mademon haadzingane. It can only be the Holy Spirit. Ukada kudzinga demon nerimwe simba rinokunyadzisa. Only people who havve something to hide will hate the prophetic ministry.

  • nokutenda

    I am not a UFI member but I have listened to Makandiwa’s teachings. Truly he is a man of God full of wisdom.He teaches from spiritual to practical living. Kana chinju chichivengwa zvikuru there is something there. The devil won’t attack his own he attacks those who are a threat to his kingdom.

  • Never

    kkkkkkkkk kuvengawo Makandiwa ugomudiii

  • fidza

    it was in relation to deliverance from sin and the consequence of it, and nothing to do with personal wealth. If it was he wouldn’t have asked the rich man to give away his wealth…

  • tk

    VaPashapa ndiyani ndiMwari here what’s so special about him to say all these things about the Prophets.Why did Zimeye choose to hear from him doesn’t he have problems at his church let him speak of those.

  • Munyaradzi Mushato

    “you shall know them by their fruits”

  • Erve

    Prophet and Loss

  • OSCAR MUTYIRI

    THE PROBLEM WITH US IS KEEEPING THE GLORY OF GOD THATS WHERE WE FAIL.ONCE WE BECOME RICH WE FAILY TO KEEP THE GLORY.

  • michael nyathi

    Makandiwa miracles vanish kkkkkk,its a sign that you mr editor you dont watch and follow UFIC.In our church miracles are just like breathing,makandiwa is migthly used of God bring any case as long as you want even if you dont want a miracle shall happen.I think as for us we have left miracles to you to autheticate your belief to a man of God what we enjoy now are the revelations that the prophet is bombing to our spirits through the preaching and teaching of the word.
    its not those that are always following miracles that will go to heaven only the hearers and doers of what the prophet teaches,thank god coz makandiwa can do anything as long as it is a gift of the spirit,as with your pastors in your churches they cant even heal a headache,so if you want to see that miracles are still happening come to UFIC with your own condition not others my father will prove it to you that you are a lost!!!!!!

  • Jiore

    Yuh He has lost his magic wand!

  • dumo desbo

    I think the world is coming to an end. Honestly with all these problems and suffering of people and you talk of material things! God help your people, they don’t know what to believe anymore.

  • Jesus Zone

    Zim blind eye remove this trash form your website, it’s you who have run out of stories