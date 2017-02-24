Mnangagwa Leads In Masvingo

Staff Reporter | A Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa ally Ezra Chadzamira is leading in the hotly contested Zanu PF Masvingo provincial elections.

Chadzamira, a strong member of the Team Lacoste said to be firmly behind the Midlands godfather, Mnangagwa took on Retired Colonel Mutero Johannes Masanganise, a member of the G-40 Team in the battle to land the party’s top post in the province.

Chadzamira is leading in the race , with provisional results showing him garnering 12 393 votes ahead of his rival Colonel Mutero Masanganise (Retired) who has 4 888 votes.

Chadzamira was leading with 64 percent of districts having voted, as voting did not take place in other areas because they were inaccessible after heavy rains.

Announcing the provisional results, Interim Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chair Jorum Gumbo said he will seek guidance from the Politburo on what to do with the inconclusive Masvingo polls. More details to follow….