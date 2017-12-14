Mnangagwa Snubs Mugabe

By Langton Ncube| Ousted former President Robert Mugabe will not attend the Zanu PF extra-ordinary congress slated for Friday because he was not invited, a senior party official has said.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association spokesperson and Zanu PF Harare provincial commissar, Douglas Mahiya said Mugabe was not invited to attend the congress which is going to endorse his longtime aide, Emmerson Mnangagwa as the party’s new leader.

Mugabe had organized the Extraordinary Congress to fire Mnangagwa, before he was ousted from government last month.

“ He had lost the plot. He had lost the way and was walking out of step with our ideals. Mugabe’s position as both a member of the party and leader had become untenable, hence, we did not expect that the leadership would invite him, let alone allow him to attend,” Mahiya told NewsDay.

Mugabe is said to be Singapore for a medical check up.