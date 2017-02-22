Mnangagwa Youth Arrested For Insulting Mugabe Wife

Ousted Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central youth chairman Godfrey Tsenengamu was yesterday arrested for what unconfirmed sources said was allegedly subverting the authority of President Mugabe. Police national chief spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba yesterday confirmed Tsenengamu’s arrest. As of last night, it was not clear what charges he was facing as he was still assisting police with investigations.

However, police sources yesterday said he was arrested for subverting the authority of the First Family as his utterances attacked President Mugabe and his family.

His arrest follows a press conference he addressed on Monday in which he said he was a responding to President Mugabe’s birthday interview by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation as well as last Friday’s Buhera rally by the First Lady, Dr Grace Mugabe.

In his address, Tsenengamu claimed that Dr Mugabe was not Presidential material claiming that she only accepted to be President Mugabe’s wife so that she could assume the position of the First Lady.

Donning a T-shirt inscribed “Zanu-PF My Choice”, Tsenengamu said the First Lady was a “hired spoiler” and warned her against talking about President Mugabe’s alleged successor whom he said was Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Tsenengamu claimed that he would remain a staunch Zanu-PF supporter but wanted the President to be publicly aware that the time had arrived for him to step down.

He said if the First Lady continued with her rallies, they would also organise themselves to attack her together with those behind her but could not shed light on how they would carry out the threat.

Tsenengamu, together with other rogue youths, were expelled from Zanu-PF last year for indiscipline as they had gone on the rampage attacking President Mugabe using their Facebook pages and the private media.