Mugabe Get’s Another Full House With Swimming Pool, 2 Guardrooms and 2 Garages

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday announced a hefty retirement package for his former boss, Robert Mugabe. The package includes a full private residence with a swimming pool.

With respect to private residence, the property shall be constructed on land which in total may not exceed 5 000 square metres. The residence, if it was to be built, should not exceed a reasonably sized house with five bedrooms, a guest wing with three bedrooms, a study, swimming pool, two guardrooms and two garages.

"There shall be employed in connection with the residence of the former President (i) three domestic employees, and (ii) two gardeners, and (iii) two cooks and two waiters and (iv) two laundry persons," read the regulations.