MUJURU EXPLODES: Didymus Mutasa Stole $10K

We are auditing thieving Mutasa and Gumbo – Mujuru

The counter accusations and mud splashing of each other at the splitting Zimbabwe People First party keeps intensifying with party President Joyce Mujuru declaring that the party will be investigating the Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa faction for swindling party funds.

Speaking at the party’s Matabeleland South provincial council in Gwanda yesterday, Mujuru rubbished earlier sentiments by the ousted founding elders Mutasa and Gumbo that they fell out of favour with the party after Mujuru failed to account for party funds raised through the sell of party membership cards and donations from the United Kingdom.

Mujuru said that then truth of the funds issue will be revealed after the party completes an audit on the funds which were being handled by party members Sylvester Nguni, Mutero Mutezo and Coughan Matanhire who left the party with the two elders.

Mujuru told the party provincial leaders that Mutasa actually received $10 000 from the United Kingdom members which he did not disclose to the party. In contrast, Mutasa last week accused Mujuru of receiving a similar $10 000 which he claims she did not declare to the elders.

Collaborating Mujuru’s sentiments, party national mobilising secretary, Dzikamai Mavhaire claimed to the members that the party was recalling all membership receipt books for an audit of the finances as Nguni had left the party and refused to leave the party records.

ZimEye.com established that the provinces were sending electronic money to Nguni. Over $20 000 was collected from members in a period of four months and Mujuru claims that none of that money was declared to the party by Nguni who was heading the party finance committee.