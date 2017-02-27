OLINDA FAMILY BLOWS OUT: Stunner Has Nothing to Do With Her Turbulence, She Was Always Like That, Years Before!

She “is like weather,” and has a “double personality,” and she “was never abused[in her earlier life]”

Olinda Chapel’s close circuit family has spoken out on their kin’s unstable disposition stating that she was always like that years before Stunner (Desmond Chideme) came onto the scene.

The family in an official request approached ZimEye stating that contrary to what many have claimed that her condition of turbulence is due to Stunner’s cheating, Olinda, was in fact never abused in her domestic life prior to her marriage to the rapper.

She “is like weather,” and has a “double personality,” and she “was never abused[in her earlier life],” they said.

On the day Olinda was to go into a snap interview that sought to analyse “abuse of women through cheating by spouses” on ZimEye last Monday morning, her brother (Tongesai) and sister, Rudo rushed to telephone the ZimEye network demanding that that last interview be cancelled. The session had been scheduled and had been specifically customised to highlight “the abuse of women” for which on Saturday 18th February, one victim had telephoned while lamenting that 3 years after her husband cheated on her, she is still crying years later.

“But our sister is like weather,” Mr Mudekunye charged saying.

He continued, “we understand that there are women’s abuse and the like, but when a person starts bringing out things like bank statements and so on; even in your own home when your wife starts taking out things to the public (sic); Me I was working for my sister (Olinda) in Oxford while I was staying in Leicester, and at one time her car I was using broke down, and she got onto my case in a disturbing way, attacking me for a car worth £300, but this time her husband has destroyed a car worth £40,000, you know(sic).

“I am just [wanting you to see] she is a nice person, but being a nice person she will be wanting to be rewarded for being nice, you know. People are asking ‘does she not have relatives?,’ but she does have relatives but when the kins are now fed up, there is a little bit that they can do, you know, there is a little bit they can do. Imagine your own sister,” he asked.

Was she ever abused at some point in her lifetime?, Mudekunye was then asked, to which he replied saying, “she was never abused, she was never abused. But there is that thing they call “Double Personality”. She is that type person who requires an elderly person reveal to you that this person has certain strengths in business, but you know business in the care agency can fold away tomorrow and then what?”