Pensioners’ Horror | LIVE

MUGABE DUPES PENSIONERS MUGABE DUPES PENSIONERS Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Zimbabwe’s elderly pensioners have been pushed into a life of shocking abject poverty as the government fails to pay them 4 years running.

The pensioners, most of whom have retired to their rural homes, are still receiving monthly stipends, some as low as $40, a sizeable chunk which disappears on transport travelling to travel to town-centres to collect their pensions.

ZimEye in this special explores the plight of over 3,000 of them who are under the Zimbabwe Progressive Pensioners Trust.

The organisation’s chairperson Mrs Gertrude Zunde, speaks to ZimEye: