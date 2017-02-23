Tsvangirai’s ex-Wife Karimatsenga Threatens To Go To Court

Ray Nkosi | Morgan Tsvangirai’s ex wife Locardia Karimatsenga Tembo has threatened to go to court to defend allegations on her against her former husband.

Karimatsenga Tembo now turned pastor, has threatened to take an online publication to court for running an article where she is quoted as having told the paper in an interview that Tsvangirai will never be the President of Zimbabwe.

In a press statement issued by her South African based Nation of Glory church, Karimatsega denies ever holding an interview with the media house at all and demands the paper to retract the story or she takes them to court.

In the story the publication claims that Karimatsenga Tembo said that MDC-T leader will never be elected in Zimbabwe and that only those who did not understand the work of the holy spirit, which she allegedly claimed told her Mugabe’s win is guaranteed will waste their time and effort voting for Tsvangirai.

Apostle Karimatsenga Tembo outrightly denies any links to that assertion at all.

“Apostle Locadia Karimatsenga would like to categorically deny of ever giving an interview or quote to The ZN Zimbabwe News,” reads the statement.

“The article is slanderous and she will be taking legal action,” concludes the media statement.

The Zimbabwe News has not yet officially reacted to the threats and denial by Karimatsenga.