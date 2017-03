Ray Nkosi | A University of Zimbabwe student Emmanuel Tsuro has died after an accident on Monday in which he was burnt while carrying out a Laboratory experiment.

Student leader Liberty Nhengu informed ZimEye, “Emmanuel was a 3rd year student doing Medlab on attachment at Premier…on Monday he was performing a ZN stain in an environment that one performed Gram stain so Acetone was in the air and during flaming he flamed.”

Emmanuel sustained 60% burn injuries was admitted at Parirenyatwa hospital.

” The head of medlab department just informed us and his body not yet in the mortuary,” said Nhengu. More to follow on Emmanuel’s identity as this story develops.