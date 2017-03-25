ZBC Can ‘Cover’ Tsvangirai Functions

THE Media and Information deputy minister Thokozile Mathuthu on Thursday claimed that the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation is not discriminatory and can broadcast opposition parties’ functions.

Midlands senator Morgan Komichi (MDC-T) had asked Mathuthu to explain alleged discriminatory practices by ZBC and State-owned newspapers, which only cover ruling party events while side-lining opposition parties.

“Opposition parties only appear in State media when they are accused of something, and they never appear whenever they are spearheading development,” Komichi said.

Mathuthu said it was not government policy to only provide coverage to Zanu PF.

“Everyone in Zimbabwe has a right to access broadcasting services as well as print or any electronic media. What is required is that if anyone — whether it is a political party or a religious organisation wants something broadcast or publicised, they must approach the media houses and invite them to cover their programmes or functions,” she said. Opposition parties have in the past accused the State media of sidelining them, while giving acres of space and airtime to Zanu PF and President Robert Mugabe. During Wednesday’s question and answer session in the National Assembly, Kuwadzana East MP Nelson Chamisa also asked Mathuthu to explain government policy with regards to allowing opposition parties to own radio stations. During Wednesday’s question and answer session in the National Assembly, Kuwadzana East MP Nelson Chamisa also asked Mathuthu to explain government policy with regards to allowing opposition parties to own radio stations. Mathuthu said when the digitisation programme takes off there will be opportunities for anyone to apply for a radio or television station. “After completion of digitisation we will have 12 radio stations, and out of the 12, six will be open for anyone who needs a licence to broadcast, and it does not matter if it is a political party, or religious group,” Mathuthu said. – Newsday