Stop Barbarism- President Challenges Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa has challenged Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa to denounce barbarism in his party…

President Chamisa’s convoy was attacked by Zanu PF hooligans in Charumbira area, Masvingo on Monday.

The MDC Alliance leader also challenged State security agents to desist from suppressing the alternative voice.

“BARBARIC & DESPERATE..Mr ED STOP this violence.

STOP this abuse of the police &the state to persecute & disrupt the opposition.

STOP dividing people and destroying this beautiful country.

STOP buying and paying some who pretend to be opposition.We & the CHANGE WAVE are unstoppable,” President Chamisa posted on Twitter.

