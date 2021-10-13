Nkomo’s Zapu In Deep Divisions

By A Correspondent-The late Vice President Joshua Nkomo’s Zapu is headed for a split following the movement’s provincial congresses.

Zapu is currently holding its provincial congresses ahead of the party’s elective congress, which will be held from the October 29 and 30 at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre.

Sibangilizwe Nkomo, the son of the party’s late founding leader Joshua Nkomo, is the leading contender for the party’s presidency after having been controversially nominated by nine provinces.

On Saturday, Bulawayo province nominated Nkomo to contest the party’s top post amid allegations of vote buying and manipulation of the party’s constitution.

According to party sources, disgruntled delegates from Bulawayo South boycotted the Bulawayo congress citing irregularities in the manner the elections were being conducted.

“The elections where Nkomo is purported to have been nominated in Bulawayo was a circus.

How can we have known Zanu PF supporters in their full regalia voting at a Zapu congress. The culture of voting manipulation and vote buying is alien to Zapu,” one of the party’s top post contenders who refused to be named said.

The source said the congress preparations were in shambolic and it will be almost impossible to meet the congress deadline.

New Zimbabwe.com was also told that the party’s Harare provincial executive Sunday boycotted the provincial congress due to similar reasons.

-NewZimbabwe.com