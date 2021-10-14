ZIMSEC Grade 7 Examinations Starting On 29 November

The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) has released this year’s November session Ordinary examinations timetable.

Earlier, ZIMSEC published the timetable for the 2021 Grade 7 examinations. The exams will start on 29 November, with students sitting for the English Paper 1 examination.

According to the timetable, the O’ Level examinations will spill into next year, starting on 22 November 2021 and ending on 31 January 2022.

Candidates will start with the practical subjects of Wood Technology and Design, Metal Technology and Design and Textile Technology and Design which will be set during the morning session of Monday, 22 November.

The next paper will be the Mathematics paper one which will be written on the morning session of Wednesday 1 December while the last paper to be written on 31 January 2022 will be Economic History paper two.