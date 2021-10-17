Featured National
Hubby Stabs Wife’s Lover Over Text Message
17 October 2021
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is looking for Laurey Tafirei from Chivi who stabbed his wife’s lover to death over a love message on his wife’s phone.

The police said Tafirei used his wife’s phone to lure the deceased to a secluded place where he stabbed him.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of murder which occurred in Madungwe Village, Chivi on 15/10/21, where a Laurey Tafirei (25) stabbed his wife’s boyfriend (36) after seeing a love message on his spouse’s cellphone.

The suspect chatted using the wife’s cellphone inviting the unwary victim to a secluded place near a borehole and stabbed him on the back and chest.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect who is said to have disappeared after committing the offence.” – Pindula News